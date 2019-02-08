Many called last Ranji Trophy season as luck, says Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal after back-to-back title wins

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As soon as Saurashtra tail-ender Dharmendrasinh Jadeja lifted Akshay Wakhare to man of the final Aditya Sarwate, Vidarbha realised a dream that was set in motion last June: to successfully defend their Ranji Trophy crown. The 78-run win made them the sixth team to do so. It was all the more special because they scripted the triumph at their home ground.

The team had scripted a fairytale last season by winning the trophy for the first time. Having tasted that feeling, the players wanted more. On top of that, boiling underneath the surface was the fact that many had described it as a “fluke”.

They knew doing it again would need that extra push. Coach Chandrakant Pandit used this to fire up his boys. “We started the camp very early this time, around June-July. We had discussions on how to set the pace. Pandit sir came up with a meticulous plan. We realised the importance of taking pre-season seriously,” Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal told this newspaper from Nagpur.

“Once we saw the benefits of putting in the hard work last season, there were more reasons to look forward to that. Many had called last season as luck. The coach kept motivating us to prove doubters wrong for a second time and the boys did put in the hard yards.”

From extra fitness drills to team-bonding exercises, Pandit ensured the team was in the best shape for a long season. But their start was less than auspicious. Vidarbha were made to follow on against Maharashtra in their first match. With backs against the wall, the skipper led from the front as the side batted out two days to clinch a point. Fazal didn’t forget that it in the hour of happiness.

“We were aware that all teams would take us a lot more seriously this time. But a reality check in the first game was a boon. Our fighting spirit shone through in that draw. I remember after the match, during our team meeting, the coach said the performance warranted full points,” Fazal revealed.

The new format in which only the top five qualify among 18 teams in groups A and B made things tougher. Players like Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav were not available for extended periods. But top scorer and veteran of 10 titles now, Wasim Jaffer said that was the chance for the team to show how serious they were.

“We had prepared for all eventualities. Despite this being a new format, we knew it would just take a couple of matches to turn things around. When heads dropped, it was my duty to motivate the guys. They always kept the target in sight and this is a testament to our team spirit,” said Jaffer. Vidarbha ended up topping the combined table.

When Pandit joined last season, he had asked Vidarbha Cricket Association about what to do with the prize money; such was his confidence in his methods. He may be a taskmaster but his methods cannot be questioned. The talk has already shifted to whether the team can do it thrice in a row.

“You talked about the second time after we won the first. Now you talk of a third. There will be pressure,” said Pandit. “This morning I told the boys that people now know we have learned to handle pressure. After this victory, I feel, our team knows how to put pressure on the opposition as well.”

Brief scores: Vidarbha 312 & 200 bt Saurashtra 307 & 127 (V Jadeja 52; Sarwate 6/59) by 78 runs.