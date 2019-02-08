Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma breaks several records in Auckland T20I

The stand-in skipper broke records previously held by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:08 PM

Rohit Sharma

Record-breaking Rohit was on the rampage (ICC Twitter)

By Online Desk

It was a record-breaking day for India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in the second T20I against New Zealand at Auckland. Not only did he break a world record that was previously held by a Kiwi batsman but he also broke several other records during his knock at Eden Park.

A world record, an Indian record and an incredible milestone that has been breached just twice before today, those were just some of Rohit's accomplishments during the Auckland T20I.

Although he was dismissed for a 29-ball fifty, he made quite an impact before he got out in India's chase of 159 to level the T20I series. He came out like a man on a mission to set the platform and that is what he did courtesy of his record-breaking knock.

ALSO READ: Daryl Mitchell involved in controversial DRS dismissal

Here is a list of all the records broken by Rohit Sharma during the second T20I against New Zealand.

1 - Rohit Sharma is now the all-time leading T20I run-getter. He overtook Martin Guptill, who previously held the record with 2,272 runs.

2 - Only two cricketers have hit more T20I sixes than Rohit Sharma. He has 102 sixes while Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill both have 103.

3 - Rohit Sharma became just the third cricketer to hit 100 T20I sixes after Gayle and Guptill. 

4 - Rohit is now in fourth place on the list of most sixes in international cricket. He has 349. Only Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle (476), Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352) have scored more.

20 - With 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is, Rohit now also holds the record for most such scores in T20Is. His fifty in the second T20I helped him go past his teammate, Virat Kohli, who has 19.

349 - Rohit has now hit 349 sixes in international cricket (ODIs, T20Is, Tests). That has helped him go past MS Dhoni for the Indian record for most sixes in international cricket.

 

