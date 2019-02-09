Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Senior Division league: Swapnil Gugale's century fetches Alwarpet CC lead against Vijay CC

GG Harish Aadithiya’s 9/15 helped St Patrick’s thrash Arsha Vidya Mandir in a TNCA City schools U-14 match.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Alwarpet CC batsman Swapnil Gugale

Alwarpet CC batsman Swapnil Gugale (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swapnil Gugale’s 128 helped Alwarpet CC bag a lead of two runs over Vijay CC in a drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league on Friday. Gugale and Shijit added 160 for the third wicket.
At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 407 drew with Alwarpet 409/8 (Swapnil Gugale 128, P Shijit Chandran 64, Kavin 61, K Vishal Vaidhya 51 n.o, TD Lokesh Raj 4/73, Malolan Rangarajan 3/129). Alwarpet 5 (13), Vij­ay 2 (12). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 483/9 decl drew with Globe Trotters 295 (K Mukunth 129, Abhishek Tanwar 4/45, B Arun 4/72).

Grand Slam 5 (15), Trotters 2 (12). At SSN: India Pistons 448/9 decl drew with Young Stars 406/8 (Adithya Ganesh 136, S Swaminathan 98, U Vishal 50). Youngstars 3 (10), Pistons 3 (7). At MAC: Nelson 383 drew with MCC 315/9 (S Suresh Kumar 177 n.o, Shoaib Md Khan 5/126). MCC 3 (8), Nelson 3 (6). At Murugappa: MRC A 393 & 167/4 decl drew with TI Cycles 258 (D Rahul 50, R Ashwin 4/43, M Ashwin 3/48) & 63/2. MRC 5 (12), Cycles 2 (9).

Harish scalps nine

GG Harish Aadithiya’s 9/15 helped St Patrick’s thrash Arsha Vidya Mandir in a TNCA City schools U-14 match.

Brief scores: St Patrick’s AIHSS 282/8 in 30 ovs (Rohan Prakash 101, M Rushil Kumar 57) bt Arsha Vidya Mandir 52 in 17.5 ovs (GG Harish Aadithiya 9/15). PSBB Millennium 214/4 in 30 ovs (S Mithil Kumar 119, Abhinav Balaji 41) bt Chettinad Vidyashram B 33 in 14 ovs (RK Pranav Sabapathy 3/13, R Rohit Subramanian 3/0, R Prasidh Ram 3/2). PSBB KK Nagar 147/6 in 30 ovs (Siddarth Subramaniam Siva 57 n.o, S Sri Rangesh 40, BC Tarun Rao 3/19) bt PSBB School Siruseri 38 in 19.2 ovs (Akshay Parameswaran 3/2).

Nellai Nadar MHSS A 133/6 in 30 ovs (A Gangadharan 83 n.o) bt Don Bosco MHSS A 98/7 in 30 ovs. National Public School 113 in 30 ovs bt Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS 109 in 28.2 ovs (V Sarvesh 3/30, G Anirudh 3/24). Vidya Mandir SSS A 55 in 24.5 ovs (G Bala 3/15) lost to Govt HSS 56/1 in 11.2 ovs. Chinmaya Vidyalaya SSS 117 in 26.4 ovs (Narendra 4/25) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omeg Int School 118/2 in 21.5 ovs. Chennai Public School 96/9 in 30 ovs (Kavin Rajesh 4/12) lost to Sri Sankara SSS 97/2 in 15.3 ovs. Chettinad Vidyashram A 161/8 in 30 ovs (AK Arjun 83) bt Nellai Nadar MHSS B 122/7 in 30 ovs.

Inter-school football

Vidya Mandir, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chettinad Vidyashram, Chennai Public School and SBOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School posted wins in the U-15 section of the BOOST-CFC inter-school football championship.

U-13: Sri Sushwani Matha Jain Vidyalaya 0 lost to Seventh Day Adventist 6 (Vineeth 3, Jagadeesh 3). U-15: Vidya Mandir 5 (Rajiv 2, Sarvesh 2, Ayush) bt Seetha Kingston 0; Chinmaya Vidyalaya Virugambakkam 2 (Sanjay, Madhavan) bt Nellai Nadar 1 (Guru Prasanth); St Mary’s 0 lost to Chettinad Vidyashram 3 (Sethuraman 3); Seventh Day Adventist 0 lost to Chennai Public School 1 (Anirudh); CSI St Thomas MS 0 lost to SBOA MHSS 5 (Aravind 2, Surya 2, Pandia).

