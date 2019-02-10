Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand create history as India lose their first bilateral three-match T20I series

MS Dhoni's milestone, Hardik Pandya's unwanted record and all the numbers from the third T20I.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:57 PM

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya broke an unwanted record | AP

By Online Desk

It was close but no cigar for India as they lost the third T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton by four runs. Colin Munro's 40-ball 72 proved to be the difference in the end as the hosts won the series 2-1 despite impressive cameos from several Indian batsmen in their chase of 213.

After winning the toss and electing to field, India didn't get off to a great start as the Kiwi opening pair of Tim Seifert and Colin Munro added 80. Kuldeep Yadav pulled things back in the middle overs but the hosts still posted 212/4.

In response, India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the first over but Rohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar put on 75 for the second wicket. Then came cameos from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya did their best with an unbeaten fifty partnership for the seventh wicket but it wasn't enough.

Here is a list of all the interesting statistical highlights from the third T20I between India and New Zealand.

1 - This is the first time that India have lost a three-match bilateral T20I series. Among the 10 they had played, they have won nine and drawn one.

1 - MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian to play in 300 T20s. Overall, he is the 13th player to have featured in 300 T20s. The world record is held by Kieron Pollard, who has featured in 446 matches.

8 - New Zealand now have eight 200+ totals in T20Is. Only three teams (India, Australia, and South Africa) have more such scores.

56 - Courtesy of the last-ball six from Dinesh Karthik, 56 sixes were hit during the T20I series, which is now the world record for the most sixes in a bilateral T20I series. The previous record of 55 was set during the 2017 Afghanistan-Ireland series.

131 - Hardik Pandya has now conceded the most runs by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series. The previous record before this series was 117 by Krunal Pandya. Aside from Hardik, Khaleel Ahmed (122) and Krunal Pandya (119) all broke the previous mark in this series.

589 - New Zealand scored 589 runs in this series, which is the second-most any team has managed in a bilateral T20I series. They fell agonizingly short of the record of 5911 set during the South Africa-West Indies series in 2015.

 

 

TAGS
India vs New Zealand Hardik Pandya India cricket MS Dhoni

