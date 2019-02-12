Home Sport Cricket

Delhi selector Amit Bhandari hospitalised after assault by rejected player and goons

Chaos is nothing new in Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

Amit Bhandari is a former India bowler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chaos is nothing new in Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA). But what should have been a routine selection trial for the upcoming national T20 championship, turned into a shocking episode. Anuj Dheda, an under-23 player, who was rejected by the selectors, allegedly brought a few goons and assaulted Amit Bhandari, the chief of DDCA’s senior selection committee, which resulted in the former India bowler ending up in hospital. He has been declared out of danger, but got four stitches on his head.

The incident, which happe­ned at around 1:15pm at St Stephen’s College grounds, sent shock waves through the DDCA circles. Former India players Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir came down heavily on the incident, calling for the DDCA to impose a life ban on the player. “Disgusted to see this happen right in the heart of the capital. This can’t slip under the carpet and I will personally ensure it does not,” Gambhir tweeted.

According to eye witnesses, a mob of about eight people barged into the ground and assaulted Bhandari. Delhi’s senior team manager Shankar Saini narrated the incident. “Bhandari, along with other selectors and senior team coach Mithun Manhas, was watching the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy probables play a trial game. A couple of men first came and went up to Bhandari. There was a heated exchange between Bhandari and the two. They left and before we could gather our thoughts, suddenly some 15 men armed with hockey sticks, rods and cycle chains came charging and attacked Bhandari,” Saini said.

Speaking to Express on Monday evening, Ravi Chopra, the CEO of DDCA said, “What happened to Bhandari is very unfortunate. Luckily he has got away with minor injuries. We would conduct a thorough investigation to get into the root cause of the problem.”

Sources in DDCA said it might have happened because the player in question was desperate to get into the team. “We have seen incidents in the past when people have taken things in their own hands after not getting what they wanted. This must be a similar case. The pla­yer expected to get into the side and took out his frustration after realising that he was not going to be selected,” said a veteran official of the DDCA.

