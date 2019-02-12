Home Sport Cricket

PM Imran Khan not interfering in cricket affairs: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Imran, in his position as patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), nominated Mani for the position of PCB Chairman after Najam Sethi resigned last year.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has rejected the impression that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had led the country to 1992 World Cup triumph, is meddling in cricket affairs.

"He doesn't interfere at all. But he has made it clear that he wants to see a cricket system in Pakistan free of politicisation and a internal structure which is based on quality rather than quantity," Mani said in Lahore.

Imran, in his position as patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), nominated Mani for the position of PCB Chairman after Najam Sethi resigned last year.

Mani admitted that the PCB was a very politicised institution and time was required to change the culture and working in the board.

"The task given to me is to make our domestic structure a quality one and to streamline things in the board to such an extent that it becomes an exemplary institution and is second to none among the boards of the world."

Mani also sought to dispel the impression that because of pressure from Imran, the PCB would end the role of departments in domestic cricket in its new structure.

"We are not finishing departments as they have a role to play in Pakistan cricket but we are trying to improve our domestic set-up," he added.

Mani said Imran wanted to see Pakistan become a consistent winning side whose cricket system was taken as an example by other Boards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp