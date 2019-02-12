India vs Australia ODI series: Rahane, Rahul likely to return; Rohit Sharma may get rest

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just a few World Cup spots up for grabs, the selectors are likely to rest some of the regulars from the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting later this month.

Rohit Sharma, who was the only batsman to feature in all the five series India played during the tours of Australia and New Zealand, may be rested for the home leg which includes two T20Is and five ODIs starting from February 24. Captain Virat Kohli, who was rested midway through the New Zealand tour, is unlikely to have that luxury again, as the broadcasters may not like so many regulars missing in a season where India play only two series at home.

Alongside Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan may also sit out a few matches as the selectors and the team management are ke­en on giving opportunities to the back-ups. Though KL Rah­ul appeared to be the third op­ener a few months ago, his fo­rm has forced a rethink, with Ajinkya Rahane being seen as a safer bet. It is understood it is with this thought the select­ors picked him for the one-dayers against Engl­and Lions, wh­ere he scored 59, 91 and 0. In the time he has sp­e­nt outside the ODI team, Rah­ane has also made runs for Mu­­m­bai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but ha­sn’t entirely made a convincing case for his inclusion.

There is a strong likelihood that sometime during the Australia series, Rahul and Rahane may open, with the selectors prepared to even see their IPL form if need be. While Rahul was definitely the favoured among the two, his poor form was the reason why he was not called back to New Zealand with Hardik Pandya.

While the top-order is expected to have changes, the story is different in the middle-order. Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik will try to seal their spots, with the likes of Ri­­shabh Pant and Vijay Sh­a­n­kar also in the mix. With only 15 slots available for the World Cup, there is also a thought to omit the back-up opener, consider Rayudu for that role and include Pant in the side. Even th­ough that might be a risk he­ading to the World Cup, the team seems prepared for it if it provides better balance. Though fitting in all of them th­r­ough the course of the seri­es is possible only on a rotati­o­nal basis, it is understood that Dhoni might be rested for the later part of the series.

In the spin department, with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal certain, whether third spinner Ravindra Jadeja gets a look-in depends on the combination India opt for against Australia. Taking three spinners to England may be too many. Even for the 2017 Champions Trophy, India had two in the squad. If that remains the case, it may mean an opening for Vijay.

Meanwhile, with regards to the workload management of the players during the IPL, it is unlikely to happen consideri­ng the BCCI can’t make an official request to the franchises. It is reliably learnt that as the to­urnament progresses, teams that are not placed well to ma­ke the play-offs may rest their India stars. Patrick Farhart, physio of the Indian team will monitor the workload and be in regular touch with those managing them in the IPL.

Rest likely

Rohit Sharma

Played all 11 matches starting with the ODI series in Australia. No question about form or touch, as he made 354 at 44.25 in 8 ODIs in this period. Not out of sorts in T20s either, as knocks of 38 and 50 in New Zealand testify. Rest will be well deserved before IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan

Another who featured in all the 11 matches. Wasn’t great in Australia, where he tallied 55 in 3 matches, but hit back-to-back fifties in the first 2 ODIs in New Zealand to set the platform for a dominating Indian performance. Fizzled out somewhat in the T20s that India lost.

Expected replacements

Ajinkya Rahane

Played the last of his 90 ODIs in South Africa last February. India played 28 after that. But the Mumbai batsman did what he could, hitting 59 and 90 while leading India A against England Lions. There’s a faint chance of him emerging as contender for back-up opener.

KL Rahul

Almost a certainty in the squad about two months ago, things have gone downhill for him since. Given a chance against England Lions, made 13 and 42 in the 2 one-dayers he played. Still being considered as replacement means the 26-year-old remains in the scheme of things.