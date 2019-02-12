With A game, Srikar stakes claim for back-up keeper slot

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Wriddhiman Saha’s injury elevated Rishabh Pant to India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper. Though Dinesh Karthik played in England and Parthiv Patel went to Australia, India are still to zero in on a back-up, with sources close to the team confirming the same.

With no Test cricket in the next six months or so, India A engagements will be the scouring ground for selectors. In recent times, one stumper has been trying to stake his claim with bat and gloves both at this level and in the domestic circuit: K Srikar Bharat. Even in India A’s first unofficial Test against England Lions in Wayanad that finished last Sunday, the 25-year-old slammed a 139-ball 142, apart from taking four catches.

“Had a good outing against the Lions,” Srikar told Express on Monday. “India A games are very useful as they help you raise the bar, courtesy quality oppositions. Since the gap between some of A te­am players and their international co­unterparts is narrow, the standard is really high. You have to work hard to perform. I am enjoying the experience and looking forward to Wednesday (when the second unofficial Test begins in Mysuru).”

Though that 142 might not sound intimidating, considering that opener Priyank Panchal notched up a 206 in the same innings, Srikar had to go toe-to-toe with established county veteran pacers in Jamie Porter, Lewis Gregory and Steven Mullaney. “Some of them were bo­w­ling at 140-plus regularly. More th­an the pace, the conditions in Wayanad were also testing both patience and temperament. I’m glad that I played the way I did.”

Former India selector Venkatapathy Raju believes Srikar has what it takes to progress to the top level. “Pant is our No 1 keeper. Karthik and Parthiv have been in and out. Nice to see another guy do well for India A and give us another option. Srikar has shown promise. He needs more India A opportunities. With more experience and exposure to different conditions, his sk­ills will improve. Wi­th hard work, he should be able to make the cut in the near future,” Raju said.

Srikar also received valuable inputs in Wayanad from KL Rahul, both in terms of batting and keeping. “Rahul has been very helpful. I learned how to handle pressure and play in different situations. He also taught me how to pace an innings. He spoke very positively, and that is also one facet of the game I learned from him.”