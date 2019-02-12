Home Sport Cricket

With A game, Srikar stakes claim for back-up keeper slot

Former India selector Venkatapathy Raju believes Srikar has what it takes to progress to the top level.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Srikar Bharat

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wriddhiman Saha’s injury elevated Rishabh Pant to India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper. Though Dinesh Karthik played in England and Parthiv Patel went to Australia, India are still to zero in on a back-up, with sources close to the team confirming the same.

With no Test cricket in the next six months or so, India A engagements will be the scouring ground for selectors. In recent times, one stumper has been trying to stake his claim with bat and gloves both at this level and in the domestic circuit: K Srikar Bharat. Even in India A’s first unofficial Test against England Lions in Wayanad that finished last Sunday, the 25-year-old slammed a 139-ball 142, apart from taking four catches.

“Had a good outing against the Lions,” Srikar told Express on Monday. “India A games are very useful as they help you raise the bar, courtesy quality oppositions. Since the gap between some of A te­am players and their international co­unterparts is narrow, the standard is really high. You have to work hard to perform. I am enjoying the experience and looking forward to Wednesday (when the second unofficial Test begins in Mysuru).”

Though that 142 might not sound intimidating, considering that opener Priyank Panchal notched up a 206 in the same innings, Srikar had to go toe-to-toe with established county veteran pacers in Jamie Porter, Lewis Gregory and Steven Mullaney. “Some of them were bo­w­ling at 140-plus regularly. More th­an the pace, the conditions in Wayanad were also testing both patience and temperament. I’m glad that I played the way I did.”

Former India selector Venkatapathy Raju believes Srikar has what it takes to progress to the top level. “Pant is our No 1 keeper. Karthik and Parthiv have been in and out. Nice to see another guy do well for India A and give us another option. Srikar has shown promise. He needs more India A opportunities. With more experience and exposure to different conditions, his sk­ills will improve. Wi­th hard work, he should be able to make the cut in the near future,” Raju said.      

Srikar also received valuable inputs in Wayanad from KL Rahul, both in terms of batting and keeping. “Rahul has been very helpful. I learned how to handle pressure and play in different situations. He also taught me how to pace an innings. He spoke very positively, and that is also one facet of the game I learned from him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikar Bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp