Home Sport Cricket

DDCA life ban likely for Bhandari attacker

Sharma added that he has summoned all age-group selectors and some former players for a meeting.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Bhandari was attacked by Dedha for not picking him in the U-23 side.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is likely to impose a life ban on Anuj Dedha, who was accused of physically assaulting former India pacer and selection committee chief Amit Bhandari for not picking him in the U-23 side.

Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and hired goons at the St Stephen’s ground on Monday when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior Delhi team. Dedha and some 15 others attacked Bhandari with hockey sticks, cricket bats and rods. He was discharged from hospital late on Tuesday, while Delhi Police arrested Dedha. He is currently in custody.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma said there will be a meeting on Wednesday to decide the quantum of punishment. He said as of now, life ban seemed a mere formality. “We have a meeting tomorrow but as our former captain Gautam Gambhir suggested, I think there is no other option left apart from imposing a life ban on Anuj Dedha,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that he has summoned all age-group selectors and some former players for a meeting. “I want to assure all selectors that they should continue to fearlessly select sides.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Bhandari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp