DDCA life ban likely for Bhandari attacker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is likely to impose a life ban on Anuj Dedha, who was accused of physically assaulting former India pacer and selection committee chief Amit Bhandari for not picking him in the U-23 side.

Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and hired goons at the St Stephen’s ground on Monday when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior Delhi team. Dedha and some 15 others attacked Bhandari with hockey sticks, cricket bats and rods. He was discharged from hospital late on Tuesday, while Delhi Police arrested Dedha. He is currently in custody.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma said there will be a meeting on Wednesday to decide the quantum of punishment. He said as of now, life ban seemed a mere formality. “We have a meeting tomorrow but as our former captain Gautam Gambhir suggested, I think there is no other option left apart from imposing a life ban on Anuj Dedha,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that he has summoned all age-group selectors and some former players for a meeting. “I want to assure all selectors that they should continue to fearlessly select sides.”