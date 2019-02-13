Home Sport Cricket

Inspired by Rahul Dravid, PCB to appoint former players as coaches

Former Pakistan captains Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf are in consideration for roles.

Published: 13th February 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hire some former players as coaches and managers of the national age group teams, taking inspiration from the success that India has achieved with Rahul Dravid in a similar role.

There is speculation here that former captain Younis Khan is being considered for the role of Pakistan's under-19 coach and manager.

Younis, who retired last year after becoming Pakistan's highest Test run-getter and the first to reach 10,000 runs in the format, has expressed interest in coaching junior players if the board gave him "full freedom" to implement his program.

"Australia utilised the services of their top players like Rodney Marsh, Allan Border and Ricky Pointing while India has also given Dravid the responsibility of manning their under-19 players and it has produced good results," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

Dravid has been coach of the Indian under-19 and A teams and has drawn a lot of credit for shaping the youngsters.

Under his tutelage, the under-19 team won the ICC World Cup last year.

In Australia, Border has served as a selector and Ponting is currently part of the national team's coaching staff.

The PCB, on the other hand, has constantly changed the coaches and managers of the under-19 squad, something that has been blamed for its below-par performances.

It has also avoided appointing high profile former players as coaches/managers of the youth teams.

Mani, while speaking to the media in Lahore, said that the board has finally decided to utilise the services of its former senior players to work with the youth.

"We also need to have classes for our players as they go on to become ambassadors for the country. They will be given grooming and education at the National Cricket Academy," Mani said.

"We should have attached our own coaches with foreign coaches just like India did so that they could have also learnt a lot more."

The PCB is also considering appointing former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as the batting coach at its National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan cricket Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf PCB Rahul Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp