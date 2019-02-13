Order in the middle priority in England series for Women in Blue

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We want to avoid playing the qualifiers for World Cup 2021.” These were India’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj’s words after winning the series in New Zealand recently. Part of the ICC Women’s Championship for 2017-20, this series was vital for the teams. From fifth, India rose to third after winning it.

The team’s next test starts from February 22, when they host 2017 World Cup champions England for three ODIs. This will also be a part of the Women’s Championship, from which three teams will qualify for the 2021 World Cup. As hosts, New Zealand make the cut automatically.

Though Mithali & Co will be upbeat after having clinched an away series win, they still have issues to address. Jemimah Rodrigues has shown promise at the top with Smriti Mandhana. At No 3, India have the experienced Mithali. Concerns start after that, especially from No 4 to 7. The middle-order contributed 748 runs in the last four series (four players, 37 knocks). Of those, Mithali made 161 batting at two-down four times. Known for her aggressive batting, Harmanpreet Kaur had a quiet 2018. In her last 11 innings, she tallied just 219 runs and hit only one fifty.

Former leg-spinner and India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni feels having a reliable top-order is an advantage but lack of experience down the order might be a worry. “The middle-order needs to be strengthened. Jemimah has added muscle to the top. The top three seems strong. Smriti is doing fantastically. We have Harman and Mithali after them. Over the years, Harman has come up with some brilliant displays. I am sure she will be back among the runs. It is just a matter of time,” the 59-year-old said.

Since the team’s 0-3 loss to Australia at home last March, Mithali has stressed on the importance of the lower middle-order contributing more. After Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma is the next experienced batter. The all-rounder, who is used as a floater, has scored three fifties in 13 innings since January 2018. Of those, two came batting at No 2 and 3.

Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia and Mona Meshram are untested. Taniya, who made her debut against Sri Lanka last September, has batted only twice. It’s been 10 months since Mona last featured. Dayan Hemalatha played six matches after making her debut four months back and has been replaced by stumper R Kalpana.

“We have to see how coach WV Raman uses the players. We have Deepti who’s been in the team for some time now and is effective with the willow. We have to give more opportunities to others and see how they play. If Pooja (Vastrakar) comes back from injury, the batting also becomes deeper. It’s just that the middle-order is a little untested,” said Shubhangi.

Though the team won the ODI series 2-1 against England when they toured India last year, the intensity might be higher this time considering it is a part of the Women’s Championship. With Australia also hosting New Zealand later this month — these teams being the top two on the table — India will be keen to collect crucial points to stay in the safe zone.