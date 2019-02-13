Home Sport Cricket

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel charged by ICC over alleged homophobic remark

The West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was charged with a breach of ICC code of conduct.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAINT LUCIA: West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was charged with a breach of conduct by the ICC after allegedly making a homophobic remark in an exchange with England captain Joe Root during the third Test.

Stump microphones picked up an interaction on the third day in St Lucia between Gabriel and Root, in which the latter responded: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

The ICC, cricket's governing body, on Tuesday said Gabriel had been charged with a breach of its code of conduct in relation to the "personal abuse" of a player, umpire or match referee.

"The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe.

Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further," it said in a tweet.

Root refused to reveal what Gabriel said to him when asked by reporters.

TAGS
West Indies Cricket England cricket Joe Root Shannon Gabriel

