Barrier-breaker from northeast

CHENNAI: Curfew following unrest over the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill has crippled life in Imphal over the last few days. The capital of Manipur has still found a reason to have a quiet celebration. A teenager from the state has now become the first from the Northeast to be selected to play cricket for the national team.

Son of a cab driver in a family of five where making ends meet is often an uphill task, Rex Rajkumar Singh is in the under-19 team for two four-day matches against South Africa to be played later this month. Dreaming to represent the country at the start of the season when the Northeast teams were getting ready to make debut in the BCCI calendar, the all-rounder was not expecting it so soon. From slogging it out with basic facilities at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium to under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, his life has taken an interesting turn.

“I performed well in U-19 and thought that the door might open for me some day. But I didn’t expect it so soon to be honest. It came all of a sudden. My parents are proud and happy that I have become the first cricketer from Manipur to make it to the Indian team. So is my brother (Nishi). He is a bowler for the Manipur U-16 team,” Rex said on Wednesday. Primarily an opening bowler, who told this daily back in September before playing mainstream cricket that he “wants to be famous and play for India”, things have happened in T20 speed for him.

It was in different formats that the left-armer made heads turn. In the Plate Division featuring six newcomers from Northeast with Bihar, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, Rex took a bagful of wickets in the four-dayers, including a best of 10/11 in an innings against Arunachal. In the one-dayers, he had two hat-tricks and a best of 8/3, which rolled over Puducherry for 23. He has also played for the senior team, with moderate returns though.

“Boys in other states have been exposed to cricket for a long time. So I wasn’t sure where I stood before we started playing. But now I see that I can play with them and play like them. I can certainly bowl against them. My aim is to perform in all the levels that I play in. There is a long way to go and there are many tests to clear. I want to play Ranji Trophy, IPL and for senior India one day,” said Imphal’s home-grown cricketer, who like all around him was into football before taking up bat and ball after watching others play when he was 12.

Manipur’s senior team coach and former Test opener Shiv Sundar Das says Rex can swing the ball in both directions, something which is reflected in the high percentage of leg-before victims in his dismissals. “The good thing is, he is not performing in just one or two games. This break has come at the right time. Under Dravid, he gets a chance to shape his future. It’s an achievement for Manipur cricket as well. It wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the other players, the association and support staff.”

Once the curfew is lifted and life returns to normal in Imphal, cricket will have a new spring in its steps in the state known to produce footballers and athletes in Olympic disciplines. “We knew we had talent, but there was no exposure. Rex deserves all the credit for what he has done. It’s a big boost for cricket in the Northeast,” said Manipur Cricket Association secretary Singam Priyananda Singh.