Matthew Hayden reacts to ‘baby’ promo for Australia series

A bit of a banter is brewing well before the start of the India-Australia series.

Published: 14th February 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bit of banter is brewing well before the start of the India-Australia series. Unusually, a TV promo starring Virender Sehwag is the trigger. So much so that Matthew Hayden has tweeted about it, warning against writing Australia off.

The promo shows Sehwag welcoming a bunch of babies dressed in Aussie yellow, a reference to Tim Paine’s comment last year. “They asked whether we’d be babysitting. We said yes, if your full team comes to India,” Sehwag says in Hindi. It has been tweeted by official broadcaster Star Sports.

“#BeWarned  Never take Aussie’s for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who’s babysitting the #WorldCup trophy,” Hayden tweeted back, reminding that Australia are still the defending champions.

