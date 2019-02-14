Home Sport Cricket

Injured Josh Hazlewood confident of being fit for World Cup

The vice-captain missed Australia's two recent Tests against Sri Lanka with a back injury and has also been ruled out of their upcoming one-day tours against India and Pakistan.

Published: 14th February 2019

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood (File|AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood said Thursday he was confident of being fit for the World Cup, with scans this week set to determine when he can make a comeback.

Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley previously said he was suffering an early stage stress fracture, similar to one that sidelined him for six months last year.

Hazlewood told reporters he was targeting World Cup warm-up games for his return, with a follow-up scan on Friday set to shed more light on his progress.

"I think we'll know a lot more after tomorrow, to be honest.  Hopefully, in the coming weeks we'll start working through it," he said.

"Hopefully it's going along to plan.

"Everything feels fine so training's coming along nicely, progressing every week. I think we'll just work back from the World Cup really and make sure everything's right for that, which gives me plenty of time."

Australia play their first World Cup group game against Afghanistan on June 1, with three practice matches scheduled at home against New Zealand in May.

Fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also struggling with injury after suffering a "substantial" muscle tear in the final Test against Sri Lanka.

He has been ruled out of the India series, with his availability for Pakistan not yet known.

