PCA left in a fix over free tickets for Mohali ODI

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Karnataka, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is also in a fix over distribution of free tickets. Set to host the fourth India-Australia One-day International in Mohali on March 10, the association is yet to finalise how to keep complimentary passes to 10% of the stadium’s capacity, which is the new limit following a Supreme Court order.

“We are holding meetings every day and trying to curtail the number of tickets we gave for free in the past. It’s still to be done and we are not sure whether we will be able to achieve it. Hopefully, by Monday we will be in a position to tell where exactly we stand with regards to the distribution of free tickets,” a senior PCA official told this newspaper on Wednesday.

This is the first match at PCA Stadium after the rule came into effect last year. It has a capacity of around 27,000, which means a maximum of 2,700 tickets can be given free of cost. Following the court order, the rest has to be put up for sale for the public. Among other hosting associations, Karnataka has said it needs 30% tickets for free distribution, while Andhra and Hyderabad have said they will manage with a considerable amount of difficulty. Only the Vidarbha unit has said it has no problem in following the 10% rule.

According to PCA officials, around 6,000 tickets used to be given as complimentary for ODIs in Mohali. “Other than BCCI, sponsors, broadcasters, former players and their families, tickets have to be given to certain government agencies and officials who help conduct matches. It’s hard to deny them. That’s why we are finding it difficult to decide what to do.”