Home Sport Cricket

West Indies cricketer Shannon Gabriel apologises, reveals exchange with England's Joe Root

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel recounted what transpired during the St Lucia Test that led to his suspension.

Published: 14th February 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

After being slapped with a four-game suspension, West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has offered an "unreserved apology" to Joe Root and recounted what exactly transpired during the St Lucia Test in a statement.

Only one line of the conversation between Gabriel and Root was picked up by the stump mic, which led to the fast bowler being charged by the ICC, suspended for four ODIs and fines 75 percent of his match fees from the third Test.

In a statement, Gabriel said that the exchange was an opportunity for all athletes to learn from and also added that he has since spoken with Root and that "there are no hard feelings between us".

"To my team-mates and members of the England team, especially their captain Joe Root, I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which in the context of on-the-field rivalry I assumed was inoffensive picong and sporting banter. I know now that it was offensive and for that I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

Before explaining what transpired and led to the stump mics, picking up Root saying that there's nothing wrong with being gay.

"The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England's captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar.

"I recognize now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: 'Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?'

"His response, which was picked up by the microphone, was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay.' I then responded: 'I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me.'"

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shannon Gabriel Joe Root West Indies Cricket England cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp