West Indies cricketer Shannon Gabriel apologises, reveals exchange with England's Joe Root

By Online Desk

After being slapped with a four-game suspension, West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has offered an "unreserved apology" to Joe Root and recounted what exactly transpired during the St Lucia Test in a statement.

Only one line of the conversation between Gabriel and Root was picked up by the stump mic, which led to the fast bowler being charged by the ICC, suspended for four ODIs and fines 75 percent of his match fees from the third Test.

In a statement, Gabriel said that the exchange was an opportunity for all athletes to learn from and also added that he has since spoken with Root and that "there are no hard feelings between us".

"To my team-mates and members of the England team, especially their captain Joe Root, I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which in the context of on-the-field rivalry I assumed was inoffensive picong and sporting banter. I know now that it was offensive and for that I am deeply sorry," he wrote. Before explaining what transpired and led to the stump mics, picking up Root saying that there's nothing wrong with being gay.

"The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England's captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar.

"I recognize now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: 'Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?'

"His response, which was picked up by the microphone, was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay.' I then responded: 'I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me.'"