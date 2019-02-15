Australia series: India announce ODI, T20I squad; Mayank Markande earns maiden call-up

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli will lead a strong India squad in the ODI and T20I series against Australia. Mayank Markande had made it to the T20I squad and KL Rahul returns to the ODI and T20I squads while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested from the T20I series and the first two ODIs.

Dinesh Karthik makes the cut in the T20I squad but doesn't feature in the ODI squad. Rishabh Pant features in both the ODI and T20I squads as does Vijay Shankar along with Hardik Pandya as the two all-rounders.

Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu have been picked as the middle-order options instead of Dinesh Karthik in the ODI squad while the pace attack features the returning Jasprit Bumrah, who features in both ODIs and T20Is along with Mohammed Shami.

India have also announced two slightly different squads, for the first two ODIs and the remaining three encounters.

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India’s squad for first two ODIs against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant