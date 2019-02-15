Home Sport Cricket

Hanuma Vihari's hat-trick of hundreds creates Irani Cup history

Vihari also became the first batsman since Shikhar Dhawan in 2011 to score a century in each innings.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari entered the record books

By Online Desk

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari created Irani Cup history by becoming the first player to score hundreds in three successive innings in the history of the tournament. Vihari completed the feat courtesy of his century on Friday on day four of the ongoing match between Rest of India and Vidarbha at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Vihari scored an unbeaten 180 for ROI in the second inning as his side declared on 374/3, setting the Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha a target of 280. He scored 114 in the first innings as ROI scored 330 before Vidarbha replied with 425 and took a first innings lead.

Vihari's twin centuries in this year's Irani Cup meant that he became the first batsman since Shikhar Dhawan in 2011 to score a century in each innings. While the southpaw achieved that against then champions Rajasthan, Vihari's three centuries, including the 183 he scored during last year's Irani Cup, have all come against Vidarbha.

While last year's Irani Cup ended in a draw, Rest of India led by Vihari's unbeaten century and fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer in the second innings, are eyeing a win in Nagpur. That is possible thanks largely to Vihari, who stitched a 125-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal in the first innings to set a competitive total and his 229-run partnership with Rahane in the second innings.

