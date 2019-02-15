Home Sport Cricket

India 'A' bowl out England Lions for 140, take upper hand

Chappell was the best bowler for the Lions with 4 for 60 while spinner Danny Briggs recovered from a tough first day to finish with 3 for 71.

Published: 15th February 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Zak Chappell's 4-60 took his tour wicket tally to 18. (Photo | Twitter/@englandcricket)

By PTI

MYSURU: India 'A' bundled out England Lions for 140 to take a 252-run first-innings lead and the upper hand in the second unofficial Test here Thursday.

Following on, the visitors ended the second day at 24 for no loss in their second innings, still behind by 228 runs.

Earlier, the Lions fought back strongly to stop India 'A' at 392 after the hosts had resumed at 282 for three.

Test discard Karun Nair didn't add to his overnight score of 14, nicking one to keeper Ollie Pope off Zak Chappell.

Wickets tumbled as the England bowlers stuck to their task.

Only K S Bharat, a centurion in the last game, made a significant contribution, with a belligerent 46 before being the last man out.

Chappell was the best bowler for the Lions with 4 for 60 while spinner Danny Briggs recovered from a tough first day to finish with 3 for 71.

The England openers started positively, making 23 in the first five overs before Max Holden departed for 19, leg-before to Navdeep Saini.

Sam Hain, who had scored a fifty in the first 'Test' and Duckett couldn't forge a significant partnership with the latter edging one to Bharat off Varun Aaron, who worked up good pace.

The Indian bowlers came to the fore, striking at regular intervals to dismiss the Lions in 48.4 overs.

The talented Ollie Pope was the top-scorer with 25 as the rest of the line-up faltered against the varied bowling attack which saw medium-pacer Saini and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem pick up three wickets each.

Aaron, who has been out of the national set-up for a while now, bagged two wickets as did Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, with his off-spin.

England's openers then survived six overs.

Brief scores: India 'A' 392 all out in 144.4 overs (A R Easwaran 117, K L Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50, K S Bharat 50, Zak Chappell 4 for 60, Danny Briggs 3 for 71) vs England Lions 140 all out in 48.4 overs (Ollie Pope 25, Navdeep Sain 3 for 30, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 32) and 24 for no loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England Lions India A Ollie Pope Karun Nair Zak Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp