Pulwama terror attack: Indian cricketers condemn attack on CRPF jawans

The Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF jawans sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

Indian cricketers poured in their thoughts and condemned the attacks on the security forces. India skipper Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were among the cricketers who shared their pain and grief on Twitter.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years.

Some of the bodies were so badly blown up that officials feel it may take some time to identify them.

Here are the tweets:

Disturbed by the incident in #Pulwama. My thoughts are with the families and friends of our brave CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives for the country. Let’s all do our bit to help the families during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 15, 2019

The news of terrible & cowardly attack in #Pulwama has left me extremely saddened; My heart goes out to the families of martyrs, may their soul rest in peace. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) February 14, 2019

Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2019

Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 15, 2019

Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 14, 2019

Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2019

I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Really pained to hear about the attack on our #CRPF men who have been martyred in the attack in J&K. I pray the coward attackers are taught a lesson at the earliest. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 14, 2019

Appalled and deeply disturbed by the news of CRPF jawans killed in Kashmir's Pulwama. My thoughts and prayers with the martyrs' families.

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 14, 2019

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2019

This was the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when the suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a bus carrying 39-44 jawans, officials said.