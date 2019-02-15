Home Sport Cricket

Pulwama terror attack: Indian cricketers condemn attack on CRPF jawans

Indian cricketers poured in their thoughts and condemned the attacks on the security forces.

Published: 15th February 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 02:13 PM

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli condemned the attack. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF jawans sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

Indian cricketers poured in their thoughts and condemned the attacks on the security forces. India skipper Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were among the cricketers who shared their pain and grief on Twitter.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years.

Some of the bodies were so badly blown up that officials feel it may take some time to identify them.

Here are the tweets: 

This was the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when the suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a bus carrying 39-44 jawans, officials said.

