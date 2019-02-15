Two-horse race to force the pace

Rahul Ravikumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the Indian middle-order is currently witnessing a Royal Rumble of sorts courtesy batsmen giving each other a run for their money to seal a spot for the World Cup, the same seems to be mirrored in the two-man stand-off for the second-pacer slot.

With Jasprit Bumrah being a unanimous choice for spearheading the pace attack in England and Hardik Pandya taking a chaotic January in his stride to seal a spot in the XI, the aforementioned vacancy has boiled down to a two-horse race between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

On one hand, Bhuvneshwar has pretty much been a go-to white-ball option for the Men in Blue, even if his form petered out a bit last year (from 15 wickets in 8 matches in 2019, 2018 saw him take only 7 in 14).

On the other, for the lull that 2018 was for Shami — he featured in only two ODIs courtesy controversies on the personal front — the last two months were stuffed with dismissals (14 in seven matches). And going by expert opinion, Shami seems to be the one going past the finish line first in this photo-finish.

“Firstly, you can’t compare the two because they’re both world-class pacers,” explains former India fast-bowling all-rounder Madan Lal. “Both are wicket-takers. Many will be tempted to predict that since its England, Bhuvi may feature more regularly in the XI. But Shami showed in both Australia and New Zealand that he can get batsmen out, no matter the conditions.”

Former India coach and selector Anshuman Gaekwad echoed the sentiment. “I feel Bumrah and Shami walk into the XI. June and July in England tend to be relatively dry, and that makes Shami a better fit, considering those conditions. Yes, Bhuvi will be in matches, since India will need to rotate their pacers due to the increased number of games before the knockouts. But, I feel that Shami looks likely to feature in more as Bumrah’s back-up.”

For all those who’ve broken their heads over the Shami-Bhuvneshwar argument, their debates may have meandered over broadly two line of thoughts. The first among them being the general perception of Bhuvneshwar being the better death-over bowler courtesy his stocked armoury of variations.

Gaekwad, though, feels that Shami — in 2019, particularly — goes toe-to-toe with Bhuvneshwar in that aspect. “Before this year, you could say that Shami as a bowler stuck to a conventional approach — hitting lines and lengths that are more suited to the red ball — even in shorter formats. But he changed that around in Australia and New Zealand. He was altering his line and length, and introducing more changes in his pace than he used to.

“If you have to extend that argument further, Shami also gives you the added advantage of exerting more pressure during the middle overs. He picked up wickets in that period during both those tours.”

The other point of debate in this conundrum lies literally at the other end of the spectrum: when conditions apply like England, Bhuvneshwar is more lethal in powerplay, courtesy the movement he extracts. In this regard, Lal again feels there’s little to differentiate the two.

“The white ball isn’t as generous in movement as the red one. And, it isn’t as if there’s a fixed pattern of movement in England. All you need is a bit of cloud cover, and the ball starts doing things before it goes back to normal. Yes, Bhuvi can move the ball prodigiously, but Shami can also be equally attacking up front, an aspect that he showcased in particular during the New Zealand ODIs,” Lal added.