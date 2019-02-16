Contenders need time in Australia series

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

It’s time for predictions and predilections, be it about the general elections in India or the cricket World Cup. Coaches, captains and pundits have started announcing their picks and it is to be seen how much of it influences the selectors in each country before the finalisation of the squads.

Most observers see an England-India final, perhaps, going by the ICC rankings. Others have solid reasons to fancy Australia and South Africa, not ignoring the claims of Pakistan who won the WT20 and Champions Trophy in England, besides playing the final when the World Cup was last played there in 1999.

Vijay Shankar

Shane Warne sounded a warning: Don’t ignore Afghanistan! He has an advice for India, too. Like many others, he makes India favourites looking at their bowling, which he thinks is the best in international cricket today. He may have made the selectors and team management give serious thought to his suggestion that Rishabh Pant should open with Rohit Sharma. For Warne, Pant can be the X-factor.

Warne surely likens Pant to his own hard-hitting, left-handed teammate Adam Gilchrist, who opened in limited overs with amazing success. Not a bad idea, considering Pant has a Test hundred in England, hitting out as if he was playing an ODI. Then what about Shikhar Dhawan? Should he come in at No 3 in case an opener falls early? But that will upset the balance of the middle-order and the entire eleven. India’s batting problems get accentuated because of the lack of batting ability of their bowlers.

By all accounts, 13 of the 15 select themselves and remaining two places should go to one fast bowler — preferably a left-armer — and a middle-order batsman or a batting all-rounder. Will it be Vijay Shankar, or will it be Dinesh Karthik? They all must be given chances to stake their claim in the ODI series against Australia.

Chief selector MSK Prasad had stated more than two months ago he had finalised 20 players. By now they must have made up their mind in consultation with the team management the squad they are looking for.

Not to be left behind, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur says he has 19 lined up. He feels veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should make a big difference. But everyone in Pakistan agrees their chances largely depend on their bowlers and if they bowl like they did in the Champions Trophy final two years ago against India, they can beat them again.

Australia and South Africa are also banking on speed as a weapon. The suspension of Steve Smith and David Warner had weakened Australia’s batting, which now has depth with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc being slotted at No 8 and 9.

South Africa are also pinning hopes on attack, topping the stats chart for the best bowling averages, ahead of India. They hope their top-heavy batting gives them enough runs to bowl sides out.

New Zealand, against India in the ODIs, have not inspired their supporters. They had problems in the bowling department, particularly in the death overs. Their middle-order is brittle. Senior statesmen Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill are no longer able to force the pace and it is not clear whether Tim Southee was unfit, rested or dropped after playing first ODI. What surprised many was they could not raise their performance at home.

Finally, let’s talk about hot favourites England. They hosted the event four times, but could never win it. This time they have to really show up as they were eliminated at the group stage four years ago. They could beat only Scotland and Afghanistan.

Who knows, West Indies can spring a surprise after their Test series victory against England!

(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)