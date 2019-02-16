Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Club of India covers Pakistan PM Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

Imran Khan's potrait is one of them as he was a distinguished former cricket captain, who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup victory.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan | AP

By PTI

MUMBAI: The prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI) Saturday covered a portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a unique way of protest against the dastardly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for it.

The CCI, which is an affiliated unit of BCCI, is home to the iconic Brabourne Stadium, which has hosted many Test matches and is considered to be a cricketing hub.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag offers to take care of education of martyrs' children

The entire CCI premises, including its restaurant, adorn portraits of the greatest cricketers across eras and from all nations.

Imran's potrait is one of them as he was a distinguished former cricket captain, who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup victory.

CCI President Premal Udani confirmed the development to PTI on Saturday, saying a decision in this regard was taken on Friday.

"See, CCI is a sports-club and we have photographs of past and present cricketers from all countries. We wanted to show, in our way displeasure on whatever is happening right now. It is mark of protest. We have covered it as of now but can't say right now if we would take it down," Udani told PTI.

Another senior CCI official said that the portrait 'Porbunder All-rounder', a restaurant, inside the club premises on the ground-floor, which also houses pictures of other past cricketers.

In the past, Imran has twice played for Pakistan against India at the Brabourne Stadium.

He had lead Pakistan in a festival game against India in 1987.

He has also played an ODI at the venue, when he lead Pakistan to victory against Australia in a Nehru Cup game in 1989, where he was also declared as the man of the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Club of India Pakistan Imran Khan Imran Khan portrait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp