India not favourites to win World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

By Online Desk

Former India captain and cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar considers England to be the favourites to win the World Cup. The legendary batsman felt that England have become a strong ODI side since the 2015 World Cup.

“The strong favourites in the World Cup tournament are England. And it is not because of the fact that it will be a home World Cup for them. But because they have changed their attitude towards ODI cricket. They had lost in the league stage in 2015 World Cup, probably against Bangladesh.

"But since then, the manner in which they changed their game, the way in which they picked their team, England have grown into a strong side. They have a good opening pair, they have strong middle-order batters, they also have a good all-rounder in the form of and when you play at home you also have a strong backing,” Gavaskar told India Today.

The former India opener considered India to be the second most-favourite to lift the coveted trophy in England.

“The advantage that India have is they have played in England for two consecutive years - 2017 and 2018. So the players who will be part of the World Cup squad will be aware of the conditions and hence will be able to use their experience and probably India can use the factor to lift the World Cup. But I feel the most favourites are England and then come India,” Gavaskar said.

The Mumbaikar picked Pakistan and Australia to reach the semi-finals along with England and India.

“Pakistan have always been a formidable side. And the Australian team will look strong with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. So these four teams will be in the semifinals. New Zealand are also favourites because conditions in England are almost similar to theirs. So they can spring a surprise, but they have never gone ahead of semifinals as what I have seen,” said Gavaskar.