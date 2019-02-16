MSK Prasad reveals why Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik in ODI squad

By Online Desk

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad signalled that Dinesh Karthik's World Cup dream isn't over and it was due to workload management that Rishabh Pant was picked in the ODI squad to face Australia. He also added that having a left-hander in the line-up was tipped the scale in Pant's favour.

Pant didn't make the cut for the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand but made the cut for the home series against Australia. Speaking to reporters, Prasad said that the rotation policy played a role in Karthik's exclusion from the squad.

“Prior to this, we had series in New Zealand and Australia. That is where Karthik was chosen because Rishabh played four Tests and we wanted him to get a good rest.

"Then he (Rishabh Pant) played a couple of matches against England Lions where he played extremely well. Then he played the T20I matches. So we wanted him to give him a few ODIs as well before we take the final call,” he added.

