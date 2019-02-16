Home Sport Cricket

MSK Prasad reveals why Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik in ODI squad

Dinesh Karthik doesn't feature in the ODI squad but made it to the T20I side whereas Rishabh Pant features in both.

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are both vying for a spot in the World Cup squad

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad signalled that Dinesh Karthik's World Cup dream isn't over and it was due to workload management that Rishabh Pant was picked in the ODI squad to face Australia. He also added that having a left-hander in the line-up was tipped the scale in Pant's favour.

Pant didn't make the cut for the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand but made the cut for the home series against Australia. Speaking to reporters, Prasad said that the rotation policy played a role in Karthik's exclusion from the squad.

“Prior to this, we had series in New Zealand and Australia. That is where Karthik was chosen because Rishabh played four Tests and we wanted him to get a good rest.

"Then he (Rishabh Pant) played a couple of matches against England Lions where he played extremely well. Then he played the T20I matches. So we wanted him to give him a few ODIs as well before we take the final call,” he added.

Prasad also said that the selection committee have shortlisted 18 players for the World Cup and are looking at rotating the players before the final call is made. 

“We have included him (Rishabh Pant) considering the fact he is a left-hander. We will try and figure the best possible batting position for him. With a left-hander in the side, there is an advantage of left-right combination,” the chief selector said.

India’s squad for first two ODIs against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

