Home Sport Cricket

Tom Curran eyeing spot in England World Cup squad

Curran is hopeful that his BBL exploits can help him secure a spot in the 15-man squad for this year's World Cup.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

England's Tom Curran

England's Tom Curran (File|AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Following his success in this season’s Big Bash League (BBL), fast bowler Tom Curran hopes to secure a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Having the fast-bowling likes of Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and David Willey all in contention for a spot in the 15-man squad, Curran is aware of the need to impress and to prove that he picked up 20 wickets from 14 matches at 19.85 for Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

ALSO READ: India not favourites to win World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

The 23-year-old, who is in the ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies, starting February 20, believes that his BBL experience will help him cement a place in the World Cup squad.

"It (BBL) helps to play in those big franchise tournaments. It is the biggest stage apart from international cricket, so to go there and do well gives me confidence. Hopefully, from that I can put in some good performances here, and get in that World Cup squad," ICC quoted Curran, as saying.

"You want to perform at the hardest moments; the crunch moments in the game. The yorker is the hardest ball to hit and one of the hardest to bowl. I have been trying to work on that constantly, keep nailing it and always trying to improve. It is going pretty well," he said.

The much-awaited World Cup 2019 is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabaddi World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp