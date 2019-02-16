Dinesh Karthik; tripped before finish line

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just when Dinesh Karthik thought he has the backing of the team management and earned their faith, he is facing a crisis that few would have imagined just months before the World Cup. In the past he had been dropped because he didn’t completely fit in here or there. But after a year when he had played the finisher’s role to perfection, his omission for the ODIs against Australia — the last series for India before the World Cup — appears a raw deal.

Of course, leaving out a talent like Rishabh Pant would have divided opinions. But given that the selectors seem to regard him as third opener with KL Rahul as fourth-choice, raises eyebrows. MS Dhoni isn’t the finisher he used to be and Kedar Jadhav is yet to win matches in that role. Karthik had got so used to the role that he has started enjoying it, rather than seeing it as a burden. The team also seemed to have started believing he is the one for that role, considering how productive he can be when only a handful of overs are remaining.

For someone who has batted mostly at No 4 for his domestic side, Karthik tried to find a slot in the lower middle-order. He has been trying to seal a place since 2004 with a dream of being part of a World Cup, only to be left disappointed every four years. In 2007, 2011 and 2015, it was beyond him, but not now.

Asked if it would be an audition between Karthik and Pant at the IPL, Prasad said, “Definitely. Prior to this, we had series in New Zealand and Australia where Karthik was chosen. Because Rishabh played four Test matches, we wanted him to take a break. He got 20 days, then played a couple of one-dayers against England Lions where he did well. Then we sent him for T20 matches. We want to give him a few ODIs before taking a final call.”

Karthik is not the only one baffled by the omission. Even the support staff of the Indian team are understood to be surprised by the move. Karthik had been searching for answers since the announcement was made in Mumbai. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad revealed that since Karthik played the limited-over leg in Australia and New Zealand, they wanted to hand Pant an opportunity.

“He did well in the chances he got. There is little to disagree, given his performances. But since he still has the IPL, you can’t rule him out. He is definitely a player you can bank on. To play the role of a finisher isn’t easy. The coming days will reveal a lot,” former India selector Kiran More said.

While it is easy to slip it under the carpet as an experiment, to ignore Karthik from all five ODIs at a crucial juncture — even if he is still in contention — is bound to dent his confidence. The move seems to stemming from the plan to have Virat Kohli at No 4, which requires someone more compact than Ambati Rayudu (read Rahul) at first drop. Karthik may have been sacrificed because of this. “Karthik has been really working hard over the last couple of years. He has the experience of playing his role, which is what you bank on in tough situations. Don’t be surprised if he makes his way through,” More said.