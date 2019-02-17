Home Sport Cricket

Anirudha replaces Vijay in T20 squad, Natarajan out 

Tejashwini Duragad’s all-round display (4/19 and 45) helped Goa beat Tamil Nadu by five wickets in a BCCI Elite Group C women’s under-19 one-dayer in Margao.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hard-hitting batsman 
Srikkanth Anirudha has been named replacement for Vijay Shankar — who is in the Indian team for the Australia series — in the Tamil Nadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from February 21 to March 2. Medium-pacers T Natarajan and V Athisayaraj Davidson are injured and the selection committee has named Rohit Ramalingam and K Vignesh as their replacements.

TN  women lose

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 99 in 45.5 ovs (Tejashwini Duragad 4/19) lost to Goa 100/5 in 30.1 ovs (Tejashwini Duragad 45).

SBOA clinch title

M Karthikeyan’s 56 paved the way for SBOA Junior College to beat Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) in the final of the Father Mathews state-level U-14 inter-school cricket tournament at

Reddy MN Greens grounds.
Brief scores: SBOA Junior College 186/6 in 30 ovs (M Karthikeyan 56, L Rahul 39, S Sriman 3/32) bt Chennai Public School Thirumazhisai 118/4 in 30 ovs (Kshitij 38 n.o, S Sriman 25). 
Man of the final: S Karthikeyan (SBOA). Best batsman: L Rahul (SBOA). Best all-rounder: Sanjai Solairaj (SBOA). Best fielder: Kshitij (CPS). Best bowler: R Prayag (CPS). Promising cricketer: S Sriman (CPS).

Shriram scalps six
C Shriram’s 6/55 helped Egmore Recreation Club beat Central United Club in a TNCA third 
division A zone match.

Brief scpres: III Division A: Egmore Recreation Club 207 in 47.5 ovs (P Sugendhiran 81, JR Madanagopal 42, S Aravind 6/73) bt Central United Club 174 in 43.5 ovs (R Chandrasekar 34 n.o, C Shriram 6/55, R Naresh 3/38). Falcon Cricket Club 225 in 50 ovs (KJ Rojith 101, VJ Albin 30, S Kiran Prasath 3/44) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 229/3 in 40.2 ovs (P Prabhakaran 103, Srinivas Anoop Pai 44, K Sreekanth 41 n.o). Bhimannapet Recreation Club 209 in 49 ovs (Huzefa M Patel 31, L Vinoth 30, R Raguram 4/53, SS Pratham 3/50, Anshul Kapoor 3/51) lost to Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association 211/5 in 45.4 ovs (Anshul Kapoor 68 n.o, Ravi Kant Shukla 44, K Ramji 39).

