Home Sport Cricket

Denounce India-Pak World Cup match: CCI secretary to BCCI

This comes after CCI had covered the portrait of Imran Khan at its Brabourne stadium headquarters in Mumbai.

Published: 17th February 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

WC 2019 Trophy

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy

By ANI

MUMBAI: In the wake of ghastly terror attack in Pulwama where 40 CRPF personnel were killed earlier this week, Cricket Club of India (CCI) secretary Suresh Bafna on Sunday said that India should not play a match against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup. 

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said that since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come out openly about the attack in Kashmir, it shows that they are at fault somewhere.

“We condemn the terror activities carried out against our army and CRPF personnel. Though CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first even before sports,” he said. 

“He (Imran Khan) should respond. He is the Prime Minister and if he believes that Pakistan has no role to play in the attack then why is he not coming out openly. He should come out openly. People should know the truth. He is not coming out openly which means that there are Stains in their folds,” Suresh added.

ALSO READ: Cricket Club of India covers Pakistan PM Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

After the terror attack, CCI had covered the portrait of Imran Khan at its Brabourne stadium headquarters in Mumbai. The secretary said that the step was their way of condemning the barbaric attack on their security personnel.

“We called a meeting on the very next day of the attack and to condemn the attack, we decided to cover the photo. We'll be deciding soon how to remove the photo,” he said.

Imran has twice played for Pakistan against India at the Brabourne Stadium. He had led Pakistan in a festival game against India in 1987.

He also played an ODI at the venue when he led Pakistan to victory against Australia in a Nehru Cup Game in 1989, where he was also declared as the Man of the Match.

Hours after the attack on February 14, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry issued a wishy-washy statement, terming as "a matter of grave concern" the terror attack on the CRPF convoy which was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit based in that country.

In the statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, "We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world."

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has also been claiming that the link of the attack to it without an investigation was “insinuation.”

However, India asserted that the Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s argument was “preposterous when there is a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the JeM” and there is also “other audio-visual and print material linking JeM to the terrorist attack.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Pakistan cricket Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sukumar Talpady

    How Imran Khan would come out and comment ? He is the puppet and civilian face of Pakistan Military . Has he got guts to criticise his own Military ? If he does so he would be thrown out within few days. And this gentleman is trying to teach India how to treat minorities in India . Shame ! I support India should play against Pakistan in World Cup Matches 2019. Come what may!
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp