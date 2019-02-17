Home Sport Cricket

Pulwama Terror Attack: Pakistani cricketers' photos removed from Mohali stadium

This move comes after Cricket Club of India removed portrait of former Pakistan captain and current PM Imran Khan.

Published: 17th February 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali (Photo PCA)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers here, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi told PTI.

"As a humble step, the PCA has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and PCA is no different in this," Tyagi said.

ALSO READ: Cricket Club of India covers Pakistan PM Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.

The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistani side had faced a 29-run defeat at India's hands in the 2011 World Cup cricket semi-finals which was played here in March.

Tyagi said among the Pakistani cricketers whose photographs have been removed from the PCA include that of present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides, other pictures are of cricketers including Afridi, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus in Pulwama district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Pakistan cricket PCA Mohali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp