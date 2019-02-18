Pulwama Terror Attack: PCB responds to IMG-Reliance pulling out of PSL 2019

By Online Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) isn't too pleased with India depriving cricket fans in the country from following the Pakistan Super League following Indian production company IMG-Reliance's decision to pull out of the tournament.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan was unhappy with India's role in mixing sports and politics and also confirmed that while IMG-Reliance has pulled out, a new live broadcast partner is likely to be announced on Monday.

PCB statement on production of #HBLPSL 2019 https://t.co/Pc7kV5P4rW — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) February 17, 2019

In a statement, Wasim said: “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries.