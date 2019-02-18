Pulwama Terror Attack: PCB responds to IMG-Reliance pulling out of PSL 2019

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) isn't too pleased with India depriving cricket fans in the country from following the Pakistan Super League following Indian production company IMG-Reliance's decision to pull out of the tournament.
PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan was unhappy with India's role in mixing sports and politics and also confirmed that while IMG-Reliance has pulled out, a new live broadcast partner is likely to be announced on Monday.
PCB statement on production of #HBLPSL 2019 https://t.co/Pc7kV5P4rW— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) February 17, 2019
In a statement, Wasim said: “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries.
“Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions."
The PCB MD also added that these incidents will be brought up at the upcoming ICC committee meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
In a press release, the PCB MD also added: "The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities".
The official production partner for PSL as a mark of protest against the Pulwama attack, which led to at least 40 CRPF Jawans being killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV filled with explosives into a CRPF bus in South Kashmir.