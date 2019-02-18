Home Sport Cricket

Pulwama Terror Attack: PCB responds to IMG-Reliance pulling out of PSL 2019

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan was unhappy with India's role in mixing sports and politics.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

PSL

IMG-Reliance were the official broadcasters of the PSL before they pulled out | PSL Twitter

By Online Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) isn't too pleased with India depriving cricket fans in the country from following the Pakistan Super League following Indian production company IMG-Reliance's decision to pull out of the tournament

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan was unhappy with India's role in mixing sports and politics and also confirmed that while IMG-Reliance has pulled out, a new live broadcast partner is likely to be announced on Monday.

In a statement, Wasim said: “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries.

“Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions."

The PCB MD also added that these incidents will be brought up at the upcoming ICC committee meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In a press release, the PCB MD also added: "The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities".

The official production partner for PSL as a mark of protest against the Pulwama attack, which led to at least 40 CRPF Jawans being killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV filled with explosives into a CRPF bus in South Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack PCB PSL IMG-Reliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp