Vinod Rai has failed in his duties as CoA chairman: BCCI's Amitabh Choudhary

It’s been two-and-a-half years since the Supreme Court order. It has been a tough period for BCCI. Sans a fully functional board, how has it been for you as an acting secretary?

The honourable Supreme Court in its order dated January 2, 2017, had removed the president and secretary of BCCI. However, the treasurer was allowed to continue in his post. It said that the senior-most vice-president will become acting president, while the joint-secretary will be acting secretary.

The Supreme Court later appointed the Committee of Administrators, which was headed by Vinod Rai. On the very next day, January 31, 2017, the committee headed by Mr Rai was trying to upstage the explicit orders laid down by Supreme Court. After thorough consideration, it had clearly stated that for the ICC meeting in February 2017, BCCI can be represented by two office-bearers as well as one from CoA. Yet on 31, Mr Rai decided that the two office-bearers will not represent BCCI and instead chose to send Rahul Johri.

This demonstrates the CoA chairman’s attitude, which has been consistently and deliberately differing with the office-bearers since the committee was formed. While the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the office-bearers do exist and shall function according to the constitution of BCCI, the chairman of CoA has time and again put obstacles and tried to undermine their position.

When this was happening, we had moved the Supreme Court on March 24, 2017, which ruled in our favour. Even going to the extent of saying that its earlier orders were “as clear as a cloudless sky”. Such has been the conduct of CoA since its inception.

As an acting secretary, have you been able to discharge your duties to the fullest?

The answer to the previous question clearly speaks for this.

Has CoA tried to undermine your role in this period?

That has been the consistent attitude of the CoA chairman. And I have demonstrated this in your first question.

A BCCI president and secretary were sacked by the Supreme Court for not implementing the reforms. Now, Rai, who came in as a “night-watchman”, hasn’t been able to set the house in order. Thoughts?

I’m glad you raised this question, and that you have quoted him. He had also gone on to say that he had been helicoptered in. He had claimed he would implement the orders by October 2017. It is interesting, because earlier, after the then president and secretary were not able implement the reforms even after six months, Supreme Court chose to replace them with a new committee. Now it has been two years. BCCI has not yet implemented those reforms.

In this regard, Mr Rai has failed in his primary duties as CoA chairman. And the reasons are that his interests, as the world can see, are running and administering BCCI.

All of it is being done in the most opaque of manner. This is completely in contrast to why the reforms were brought in in the first place. They were brought in because it wanted BCCI to be transparent, accountable and void of conflict of interest. Yet, decisions have been taken behind the back of office-bearers and BCCI, in manners which can never be described as either transparent or accountable.

Where do you think the primary problem for not fully implementing the reforms lies?

The answer to this is clear. The chairman of the CoA has been charged with the duty and responsibility to implement the reforms as laid out by the Supreme Court order dated January 2, 2017. It is therefore, only right for you to ask this question to the chairman of the CoA, why he hasn’t implemented reforms in two years.

CoA is running BCCI’s affairs. Then the two-member panel has internal differences. You can’t take decisions on your own. How has that affected BCCI?

It is clear and logical that in a two-member committee, neither is a majority. And neither has been given a veto power. But over plenty of issues, the two members have had diametric views. Even the person who brought in the reforms — former Chief Justice of India, respected RM Lodha — and Lodha panel committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan have expressed concerns over these differences, while also saying that the chairman doesn’t have veto power. And yet, one half of CoA — not a majority — has forced his decisions on BCCI in spite of total and complete disapproval by the other half on matters of the sexual-harassment case, appointment of coaches, changing rules midway through the season and other core cricketing issues.

The all-important technical committee of BCCI isn’t functioning. You also brought to Saba Karim’s notice the changes in rules that were made midway through the domestic season. How do you see this situation?

As I pointed out earlier, making rule changes midway through the season is unprecedented in the history of BCCI. The rules, especially the eligibility one, has been done only for the beneficiaries of two government employees. Moreover, it has been carried out behind the back of the technical committee, which has been traditionally handling the core cricketing aspects. This aforementioned transfer eligibility rule has benefitted only two out of 1,000 cricketers.

A similar decision that raised many eyebrows was that of allowing Team Pondicherry to field players who were past the qualification cut-off mark. Thoughts?

They have been taking advantage of the situation that has been gripping BCCI, with the help of irresponsible individuals. Many decisions taken through the course of the domestic season have been done so without the knowledge of the office-bearers or the members of BCCI. Even the most important committee — the technical committee, which deals with core cricketing issues — has been kept in the dark in this matter. Significantly, the technical committee has in the past been headed by stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly, who are all former India captains.

Speaking of domestic cricket, a private agency was involved in hosting the matches. Should a professional body like BCCI depend on people from outside to run its premier domestic tournament?

First of all, I’m actually surprised that BCCI employed the services of a private agency. It has already hired professionals who are paid crores just to do that very job. It is their duty to conduct BCCI’s matches. The office-bearers were again not part of this process, so it would be nice if Mr Rai, who gave the approval for this, gives an answer to the cricketing fraternity.

On the cricketing front, the men’s team has been doing well. How do you see the side in the lead-up to the World Cup?

I have no doubts that this team will do exceedingly well and finish on top at the World Cup. They have played outstandingly well. But let me also tell you, this is the result of all the hard work that has been put in by people over a long period of time, including those who were there 2017.