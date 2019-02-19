Arjun stars with fifer

By Express News Service

LV Arjun’s 5/17 guided St Bede’s to victory against Santhome in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament. Brief scores: St Bede’s A 202/9 in 50 ovs (R Jeeva Prasaanth 3/34) bt Santhome HSS 140 in 41 ovs (LV Arjun 5/17). Sri Sankara SSS 109 in 49.4 ovs (Rohan R Pai 3/15, S Karthikeyan 3/18) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 111/5 in 31.3 ovs (M Rushil Kumar 53 n.o; Kavin Rajesh 3/28). DAV PS A 98 in 45.5 ovs lost to Chettinad Vidyashram A 99/2 in 18 ovs. The PSBB MS 137/8 in 50 ovs lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS A 138/2 in 31.4 ovs (A Gangadharan 53 n.o).

Ramyashri stars KN Ramyashri’s 6/5 helped Tamil Nadu beat Tripura in the U-19 BCCI women Elite C Group one-dayers in Goa. Brief scores: TN 217/8 in 50 ovs (C Shushanthika 75; Sebika Das 3/63) bt Tripura 36 in 25.1 ovs (KN Ramyashri 6/5).