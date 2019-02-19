Home Sport Cricket

Former Indian offspinner Harbhajan Singh calls for boycott of World Cup game against Pakistan

India, one of the World Cup favourites, would at the very least forfeit the match points if they boycott the group game to be played in Manchester. But Singh said this would not matter.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (File|AP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Spin star Harbhajan Singh has called for India to boycott their World Cup game against Pakistan in June in protest at a Kashmir attack which left more than 40 paramilitaries dead.

India has accused its arch-rival neighbour of supporting the attack, and amid nationwide calls for reprisals, Singh said: "There is no need for any relations with Pakistan, let alone cricket."

"Don't play the World Cup match with Pakistan on June 16 -- country comes first for all of us and we are all standing with our forces," added the 38-year-old, who played his last Test in 2015 but is still an Indian Premier League regular.

"Pakistan has been promoting cross-border terrorism and this attack was unbelievably shocking," said Singh, whose 417 Test wickets are the second highest for an off-spinner. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.

India, one of the World Cup favourites, would at the very least forfeit the match points if they boycott the group game to be played in Manchester. But Singh said this would not matter.

"I don't care about losing points as the Indian team is powerful enough to win the World Cup without playing Pakistan," Singh told the Aaj Tak Hindi news channel late Monday.

The boycott call has also been taken up by the secretary of the prestigious Cricket Club of India.

"CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first," said Suresh Bafna as he condemned the attack in which a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into a military convoy in Kashmir last Thursday.

India's top tier football league has also been thrown into turmoil with defending champions Minerva Punjab FC refusing to travel to Srinagar for the game against Real Kashmir on Monday.

East Bengal have also expressed concerns about their February 28 game against Real Kashmir.

"They are using a very unfortunate incident as an excuse for not playing the games. Instigating communal hatred against our team is unpardonable," said Sandeep Chattoo, a co-owner of Real Kashmir.

"All that we want is to play for the sake of peace and for the people of Kashmir," he told AFP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp