Kerala Cricket Association moves SC against BCCI CoA for funds

CHENNAI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has filed a petition at the Supreme Court against the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the release of BCCI funds due to the association.

It argues that since it has already adopted the recommendations of the Lodha commission, it should start receiving funds, which only the non-compliant units are not supposed to receive.

“The CoA has confirmed KCA’s adoption of the new constitution...Even though KCA sent mails requesting subvention, CoA has not responded. Because of this our grassroots activities are affected and the districts have become inactive,” said a KCA official.