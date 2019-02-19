Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami wants to win Australia ODI series for Pulwama martyrs

The Indian pacer also came forward to support the families of the CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 19th February 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami (File | AP)

By ANI

DELHI: Indian paceman Mohammed Shami has come forward to support the families of martyrs of CRPF forces. The 28-year-old has donated money to the wives of the jawans who lost lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Shami said Indian cricketers will always be there for jawans who protect the border while they are playing for the country.

“When we play for our country, they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans and will always be there for them,” he said.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday took Twitter to announce to take complete care of the education of the children of CRPF jawans in his school.

“Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote.

India are slated to play limited-overs home series against Australia, starting February 24. Talking about the series, Shami said the team will try to win and dedicate the series to the martyred.

When asked about the sporting relations with Pakistan, Shami said “whatever the government and BCCI decide, team India will follow it”.

Earlier on the same day, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod.

Shukla admitted to have faith in the concept of sports being above everything else but asserted that “if somebody is sponsoring terrorism” then it would obviously have an impact on sports.

Cricket Club of India (CCI) Secretary Suresh Bafna had said that India should not play a match against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, adding since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come out openly about the attack in Kashmir, it shows that they are at fault somewhere.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Mohammed Shami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp