MS Dhoni should bat at No.4 in World Cup, says Suresh Raina

By Online Desk

Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni will be the "go-to-man" for India captain Virat Kohli and that the 37-year-old play a crucial role if India are to win the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. Raina also chimed in on what makes Kohli so special and where Dhoni should bat at the World Cup.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raina said: “The amount of runs Dhoni has scored recently in Australia and New Zealand and the kind of guidance he gives to the youngsters in the team, especially the bowlers, that augurs really well for the boys.

"He has seen a lot of ups and downs, he has been a part of quite a few World Cups and has also been there in IPL finals and that is why he is the go-to-man for skipper Kohli.”

When asked about where Dhoni should bat, Raina was quick to add that given his current form, the wicketkeeper deserves a promotion in the batting line-up.

“Dhoni has been batting really well and scoring runs. For me, I feel he is India’s number four for the World Cup,” the 32-year-old said.

What makes Kohli so special, both as a batsman and as a leader, according to Raina, is the belief and hunger that he has despite everything he has achieved so far.

“Virat Kohli is a brilliant leader as well as a brilliant player. Everyone knows how many runs he has scored. But what stands out for me when it comes to Kohli is the belief that he has and the hunger to perform in every situation. Every time there is a pressure-cooker scenario, he is ready to take the responsibility with open arms,” the southpaw added.

Before India begin their World Cup campaign, their final international assignment will be the five-match ODI series against Australia at home, starting on March 2 at Hyderabad.