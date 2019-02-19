Home Sport Cricket

Scotland chase target in 3.2 overs after dismissing Oman for 24

After bundling out Oman for the fourth lowest List-A score, Scotland won with 280 balls to spare to take 1-0 lead.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

AL AMARAT: Scotland reduced Oman to the fourth lowest List-A score in cricket history as bundled Oman out for 24 runs in the first ODI of their ongoing three-match series here on Tuesday.

Chasing an easy target of 25 runs, Scotland chased down the total in the fourth over of their innings, winning with 280 balls to spare. Oman was just able to play out 17 overs in the innings.

Scotland's Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith shared the wickets honors as both the bowlers bagged 4 wickets each.

The match lasted for just 20.3 overs in total. Six batsmen of Oman were knocked over for ducks, while the number 3 batsman Khawar Ali top-scored for the Oman team with a knock of 15 runs.

Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross of Scotland smashed four boundaries in quick succession to chase down the target in a hurry.

Both the teams will clash again in the second One-day international on Wednesday. The third and final match of the series will be played on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp