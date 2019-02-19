SDAT invites entries for sports scholarship

By Express News Service

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited applications from school and college-level athletes for scholarship programme (2018-19). Interested candidates should register on www.sdat.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 12, 2019. According to the scheme, school students will receive `10,000 and college and university students will get `13,000 per year. Individuals who have won medals at national level between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 are eligible to apply. In the team events, winner and runners-up are considered.

Applicants from Chennai district should provide their original certificates to district sports and youth development officer to get checked within seven working days from the date of regi s t r a t i o n . C o n t a c t : 044-28364322.

Yash shines Yash Rathod’s 67 helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 90 runs in the BCCI men’s U-23 one-dayers played in Jaipur on Monday.

For TN, Ashwath Mukundthan picked up 5/35. Brief scores: Vidarbha 231 in 49.2 ovs (D Akshay 52, Yash Rathod 67, Pavan Parnate 29; Ashwath Mukunthan 5/35) bt Tamil Nadu 141 in 40.5 ovs (S Swaminathan 52; Mohit Raut 4/22, Raj Kamal Choudhury 3/35).