Home Sport Cricket

2020 ICC Women's T20 WC tickets to go on sale from Thursday

Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women's matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, the ICC said in a statement.

Published: 20th February 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (File | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: Tickets for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia will go on sale to the public from Thursday, coinciding with one-year countdown of the tournament.

Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women's matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, the ICC said in a statement.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women's T20 cricket will take place across Australia from February 21 to March 8, starting with a spectacular opening match between defending champions Australia and India under lights at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The women's tournament will also feature blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020.

The final will be played at the MCG on March 8, 2020 on International Women's Day, presenting a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.

The matches will be played at eight venues in six host cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.

Warm-up matches will take place from February 16 to 20 next year at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Tickets for warm-up matches are priced at USD 10 for adults, and free for kids.

All matches of the tournament, including the final, have tickets from USD 20, while kids' are priced at USD 5.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "With just a year to go until we embark on our most ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup, I am delighted to see tickets going on-sale to the public at such accessible prices.

ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of players and fans around the world.

"I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of cricket will turn out in force to see the world's best players go head to head and break a world record in the process."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T20 WC Women's T20 WC ICC World Cup 2020 ICC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp