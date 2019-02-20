Aussies opt for Hyderabad halt and feel of pitch

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the most eagerly-awaited bilateral series is set to kick-off with a T20I on February 24, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Australia were expected to start their practise sessions in the coastal town. However, late on Monday they touched down in Hyderabad. Reason? They intend to practise on the main wickets of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) to acclimatise to Indian conditions.

Aaron Finch’s team will train

in Hyderabad for two days

before leaving for

Visakhapatnam

The Kangaroos will be in the city for three days before catching a flight to the port city. Taking rest on Tuesday, the Men in Yellow are expected to have training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. “They will practise from 4 to 7 pm on both days. They did not want to practise in the areas generally reserved for teams, but on the pitches of the main ground. The idea is to adapt to Indian conditions as soon as possible,” sources said.

These practice sessions will be under lights, to get ready for the matches which are day-night affairs. “They will most probably play practice matches among themselves to be match-ready. That is the plan for both days,” sources said. It can be mentioned that teams generally go through training in facilities located just outside the stadium.

Asked why the Australians did not want to have something similar in Visakhapatnam, sources said: “Since the match is supposed to begin very soon, the main pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium cannot be provided for practice, as it could get damaged.”

Hyderabad is set to host the first ODI to be held on March 2 at RGICS. Sources said letting the Australians play practice games on the main pitch wouldn’t affect that fixture. “We have time to bring the wickets back to their best, even if they get roughed up during the matches they play.”

Detailed planning in preparation for the tour that begins with two T20Is and folds with five ODIs is understandable, considering the defeats the former superpowers suffered when the Indians paid them a visit the last time. It proved to be the Blues’ best-ever tour Down Under, as they clinched the Test and ODI series with identical 2-1 scorelines. Australia’s only silver lining was the 1-1 finish in the T20I series. To make matters worse for them, first-choice fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of this tour with injuries.