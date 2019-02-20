Home Sport Cricket

Faking charge against Bihar cricket player

It has not been an entirely smooth domestic cricket season. At the start, there was an eligibility controversy, which saw eight players from Puducherry disqualified.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has not been an entirely smooth domestic cricket season. At the start, there was an eligibility controversy, which saw eight players from Puducherry disqualified. Nearing the end a similar allegation has surfaced, two days before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which is the last senior men’s competition on the 2018-19 calendar.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has been accused of including a player in its squad who has allegedly submitted a false birth certificate. BCA’s rival body, Cricket Association of Bihar’s (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma has written to the BCCI to this effect. While the CAB is not recognised by BCCI, the BCA is and has been fielding teams in BCCI tournaments from this season. 

Verma alleges that a player named Punit Malik submitted a birth certificate issued by the Directorate of Statistics & Evaluation under the Government of Bihar, which shows August 1, 2010 as the issuing date. That was a Sunday, on which government offices are closed. Verma claims the certificate is false and has attached a copy of it to his letter to the BCCI.

“The player is from Haryana, not Bihar. To fulfil the eligibility criteria, a player has to be born in a state to play for that state. He got a false certificate saying he was born in the district of Jamui, but forgot to put a proper date. How can a government office issue a certificate on a Sunday?” asked Verma. He has forwarded his letter to the CoA as well.

The BCA secretary Ravishankar Prasad Singh countered this by saying Malik is a bona fide Bihar player and that the certificate has a printing mistake. 

“There is no doubt that the player in question is from Jamui. He has been playing local cricket over there for several years. It seems the certificate he submitted has a printing error. We included him in the team after verifying his credentials. There is no foul play,” said Singh.

The BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Syed Saba Karim is among the recipients of the letter. While he refused to comment, sources in the know said the matter shouldn’t escape attention. “If there is any discrepancy in these things, it should be detected by our system. At this stage, there is nothing more to say.”

Malik, a batsman, was in Bihar’s Ranji Trophy squad this season, but didn’t play a match. The BCA secretary said questions had been raised against him in the past and the association decided against fielding him in a match until all doubts were put to rest.

According to BCCI rules laid down before the start of the season, a player has to meet at least one of the three following conditions before he can play for a certain state. 1) Proof of birth that the player was born in the state. 2) Was an employee of any organisation in the state for one year. 3) A student in an institution under the jurisdiction before August 31, 2017.

