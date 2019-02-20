Home Sport Cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: New Zealand back in top three after 3-0 whitewash

England are still top, followed by India but now New Zealand have overtaken South Africa and are in third.

New Zealand players

New Zealand completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh (Twitter)

By ANI

DUBAI: New Zealand have moved back to the third position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s ODI team rankings after completing a 3-0 series victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Black Caps were in the third position before losing a preceding series to India by a 4-1 margin, slipping down and starting the series against Bangladesh in the fourth position, with 111 points and behind South Africa on decimal points.

The 3-0 result sees them overtake South Africa and reach 112 points, 10 points behind India in the list led by England with 126 points.

Bangladesh have lost three points and are now on 90 points, but remain in the seventh position on the ODI rankings table.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 88 runs in the final ODI to complete a clean sweep. Next, both the teams will take on each other in the three-match Test series which is scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 20.

New Zealand cricket

