ICC World Cup: Three men who might most remember 99

Across 11 editions of the World Cup, only three batsmen have had the misfortune of being out for 99.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:42 PM

Adam Gilchrist, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers

The unlucky trio of Gilchrist, Duminy and De Villiers, who etched their name in the record books

By Srihari
Online Desk

Close, but no cigar. It is hard to describe how it feels to get so close to achieving something and just missing out. Especially when that something is a World Cup hundred.

Across 11 editions of the World Cup, only three batsmen have had the misfortune of being out for 99.

The first time it happened was in the 2003 edition during the opening Super Six clash between Australia and Sri Lanka at Centurion.

The unfortunate victim, Adam Gilchrist. What made matters worse was the fact that he was run out for 99. It seemed like a run-of-the-mill two when Ricky Ponting flicked one into the leg side but a stunning throw from Chaminda Vaas in the deep meant that Gilchrist was just short of his crease at the non-striker's end.

At the time, that was also Gilchrist's highest score in a World Cup. Luckily for him, he got a hundred to go along with his three World Cup titles when he scored 149 against the same opponents in the final of the 2007 World Cup.

South Africa's JP Duminy became the second batsmen to be dismissed for 99 in a World Cup and once again it took a sensational piece of work in the field to get rid of him. This time it was during a 2011 World Cup group game that Ireland's Kevin O'Brien completed a one-handed catch to get rid of Duminy, who was trying to accelerate in the final over.

Even with his maiden World Cup century on the line, the southpaw went for the big hit and ended up paying for it. Much like Gilchrist, however, he got his only World Cup century in the following edition at Hamilton against Zimbabwe.

Last, but not least on this list, AB de Villiers. The one who holds the record for the fastest ODI fifty, century and 150, is also the only right-hander to be dismissed for 99 in the history of the World Cup.

South Africa's all-time leading run-getter in World Cups, who was fresh from his record-breaking 162* against the West Indies, was out for 99 in South Africa's final group game of the 2015 edition against UAE at Wellington. Fast bowler Kamran Shazad got his wicket as a slice went straight to short third man and that secured his place on this list.

While all three batsmen were unfortunate to be dismissed for 99, it is fair to say that all three have left an indelible mark on the game, which will linger longer than this quirky statistic.

TAGS
World Cup South Africa cricket Australia cricket

