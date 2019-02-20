Home Sport Cricket

India will face consequences if they boycott Pakistan clash, says Chetan Chauhan

The former Indian cricketer believes that pulling out of World Cup or not playing Pakistan could have severe consequences.

Virat Kohli poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Pulling out of the World Cup so that India does not play against Pakistan, is not that easy as every tournament has its own rules, said former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday. 

"Government should advice the BCCI as every tournament has its own rules. Since a lot of countries would be participating (ICC members), we might have to face consequences, bear the losses or face two or three-year ban if India withdraws or does not play against Pakistan," Chauhan told ANI. 

World Cup is scheduled to begin May 30 in England. Chauhan is, however, adamant that India should launch protest one way or another but work according to what the government decides.

“Had it been in Pakistan, I would have readily said not to play or had it been in India, I would have said do not call Pakistan in the wake of attack on our soldiers. But the tournament will be hosted in England and World Cup is something which is decided eight or ten years in advance,” he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack on their convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14. Soon after the attack, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was carried out by its suicide bomber.

When asked what action should be taken against Masood Azhar, founder and leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Chauhan said India is upset, angry and the environment within and outside the nation is heated.

“Indians who are living in different countries are as well protesting through March. Now when the case will be proposed at the UN, China, one of the countries which has veto power, will not be able to use the veto that easily. All countries must come together and at the UN, Masood Azhar should be declared a terrorist and case should be registered against him,” Chauhan said.

The much-awaited World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. 

