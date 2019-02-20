Home Sport Cricket

Pulwama terror attack: Shahid Afridi backs Imran Khan's 'will retaliate if attacked' remark

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi backed their Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that the country had no role in the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

With many players asking India to boycott their World Cup clash against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi backed their Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that the country had no role in the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The cricket fraternity in India reacted to the Pulwama terror attack with players condemning the cowardly act and sharing their condolences over social media.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, however, denied any role of his country in the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack and warned India against any retaliatory action. However, he guaranteed that Pakistan would take action if India provided any actionable evidence or intelligence that Pakistani elements were involved.

Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, 'Absolutely crystal & clear" while sharing the video of Government of Pakistan that showed Imran Khan speaking on the Pulwama incident.

Earlier, Indian paceman Mohammed Shami came forward to support the families of martyrs of CRPF forces. The 28-year-old has donated money to the wives of the jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Shami said Indian cricketers will always be there for jawans who protect the border while they are playing for the country.

“When we play for our country, they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans and will always be there for them,” he said.

He also said that he wants to win the upcoming series against Australia as a tribute to the soldiers who were killed in Pulwama.

