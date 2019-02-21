Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: A lot on Plate for nine teams in T20 slugfest against Elites

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the completion of the Irani Cup, the focus now shifts to the shortest format of the game with the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from Thursday. Thirty-seven teams will play in 140 T20s to decide the winner.

This year’s edition will see two interesting changes. First up, the 10th iteration will see the introduction of all nine Plate group sides, and unlike the Ranji Trophy, they have been paired up with Elite outfits. All 37 sides have been divided into five gr­o­ups. The other is the fact the event is happening after the IPL au­ctions, a departu­re from the previous ed­itions when it se­r­ved as a feeder-line of sorts for fra­nchises.

In the Ranji Trophy, the matches involving these nine were not that high on quality but that did not stop players from creating a glut of records. Representing Sikkim, former Delhi cricketer Milind Kumar was the top-scorer in the competition with 1,331 runs in eight games. His displays earned him an IPL contract worth `20 lakh with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Not only the seniors, but the junior players in these states have also made their mark. While Rex Rajkumar Singh (Manipur), Avneesh Sudha (Uttarakhand) and Sabir Khan (Bihar) made the India U-19 squad for 4-day games against South Africa, Arya Sethi and Sumeet Juyal (both Uttarakhand) made the India U-19 B squad for the quadrangular one-day series against South Africa & Afghanistan.

Former India pacer and current Bihar coach Subroto Banerjee said that only after playing constantly against top teams will the new boys get up to speed. But he warned that most of the teams will have to be wary of facing quite a few speedbumps along the way.

“There is talent in all Plate teams. There is no denying that. They need nurturing but that won’t happen overnight. It will be great exposure for all these players when they come up with India stars. They will learn from the experience: from how to prepare ahead of matches to how to bounce back after losses. They most likely will be served a few reality checks during the course of the tournament, but that comes with the territory.”

But coaches also felt that T20s is the best way to start this experiment. “In the long format, it would have been too lopsided. T20s are all about one or two players clicking on a given day. Most Plate players play aggressively most of the times, which got exposed during Ranji,” former India batsman and Manipur coach Shiv Sunder Das explained.

Das feels the shifting of the event after the IPL auctions may be an opportunity cost for some, but players will take that in their stride.“It would have been great for the yo­ungsters if it was scheduled ea­rlier. They could have impr­essed potential suitors. But ev­en now, for players who have already made the IPL cut, they can get some match practice as well enter the T20 zone from a mental point of view.”