Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Mitchell Marsh needing surgery for a groin injury 

The 27-year-old allrounder hasn't batted at first-class level since the Boxing Day Test against India in December.

Published: 21st February 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PERTH: Mitch Marsh's miserable summer has got worse with the allrounder needing surgery following a blow to the groin in training, officials said.

The 27-year-old, who has been dropped from the Australian Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams, was struck during a net session in Perth ahead of Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales.

"As a result of the impact, Mitch has undergone a minor surgical procedure and he won't be available for this upcoming Shield fixture," WA official Nick Jones told the Cricket Australia website late Wednesday.

"Mitch's recovery will be monitored closely over the coming week, before a decision can be made around his availability for the Round 8 Shield match.

" It capped a horror few months for the WA skipper, who was hoping to use the Sheffield Shield to regain form, with an eye on the Ashes tour of England later this year.

Marsh hasn't batted at first-class level since the Boxing Day Test against India in December.

He was dropped after that for the rest of the India series and the subsequent two Tests against Sri Lanka, despite being named vice-captain last September.

Marsh was also overlooked for Australia's current one-day and Twenty20 tour of India.

"I've been knocked around a bit this summer. But my dream of playing Test cricket is still not over. I'm only 27. I'll keep fighting," he said recently.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mitchell Marsh Cricket Australia Mitchell Marsh injury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp