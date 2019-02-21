Chris Gayle breaks record for maximum sixes in international cricket

By Online Desk

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle went on a record-breaking spree as he slammed his 24th ODI hundred against England in the first ODI in Barbados. Though in vain, Gayle's 135-run knock saw him set multiple records with the swashbuckling Jamaican going past Shahid Afridi's record of maximum sixes in international cricket.

Chris Gayle, who recently announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after ICC World Cup 2019, now has 477 sixes to his name surpassing Afridi's international tally of 476 sixes.

Gayle's 129-ball innings saw him hit 12 maximums which dominated his team's tally of 23 sixes, a new record for ODI innings.

Chris Gayle has now smashed 98 sixes in Tests, 276 sixes in ODIs, 103 hits over the fence in the shortest format of the game.

Brendon Mccullum is third in the all-time list with 398 sixes, followed by Sanath Jayasuriya (352) and Rohit Sharma (349).

Contrasting centuries by Jason Roy and Joe Root paced England to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies with their record one-day international run chase in a high-scoring opening game of a five-match series in Barbados on Wednesday.

Set what looked a daunting target after Chris Gayle's 24th ODI hundred anchored the home side to 360-8, Roy blazed 123 off 85 balls at the top of the order while Root cruised to a comparatively sedate 102 off 97 deliveries to take help the tourists reach their target with eight balls to spare.